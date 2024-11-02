AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ATRC. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on AtriCure from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of AtriCure from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.11.

Get AtriCure alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ATRC

AtriCure Trading Up 1.0 %

ATRC stock opened at $33.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.51. AtriCure has a one year low of $18.94 and a one year high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $115.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.23 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 8.70% and a negative return on equity of 8.14%. AtriCure’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AtriCure

In other news, Director Maggie Yuen sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $84,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,907.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of AtriCure in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in AtriCure by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,522 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in AtriCure by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in AtriCure by 733.3% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 32.1% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,743 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure

(Get Free Report)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.