Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.18 and traded as low as C$11.01. Atrium Mortgage Investment shares last traded at C$11.02, with a volume of 104,834 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$13.03 price objective on Atrium Mortgage Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 62.51, a quick ratio of 102.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$490.17 million, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$11.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.18.

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Atrium Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 81.77%. The business had revenue of C$24.93 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. will post 1.0597015 EPS for the current year.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%. Atrium Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is presently 86.54%.

About Atrium Mortgage Investment

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a mortgage lender, provides residential and commercial mortgages services in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans, such as land and development financing, construction and mezzanine financing, and commercial term and bridge financing services for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties.

