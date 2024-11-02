Aussie Broadband Limited (ASX:ABB) Insider Phillip Britt Sells 300,000 Shares

Aussie Broadband Limited (ASX:ABB – Get Free Report) insider Phillip Britt sold 300,000 shares of Aussie Broadband stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$3.80 ($2.50), for a total value of A$1,140,000.00 ($750,000.00).

Aussie Broadband Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66.

Get Aussie Broadband alerts:

Aussie Broadband Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 29th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Aussie Broadband’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Aussie Broadband Company Profile

Aussie Broadband Limited provides telecommunications services to residential and businesses in Australia. It operates in four segments: Residential, Business, Wholesale, and Enterprise & Government. The company offers g fixed broadband, telephony, mobile, and other value add services; and connectivity, voice, managed network, security, cloud, and support services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aussie Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aussie Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.