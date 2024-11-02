Avalanche (AVAX) Market Cap Reaches $10.12 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. Avalanche has a market cap of $10.12 billion and $240.66 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for about $24.85 or 0.00035738 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00005685 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00011321 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00006025 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00003431 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 447,126,818 coins and its circulating supply is 407,123,718 coins. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

