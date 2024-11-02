Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Chardan Capital Analyst Says

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Chardan Capital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $56.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.22.

Avidity Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of RNA opened at $41.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.61. Avidity Biosciences has a twelve month low of $5.04 and a twelve month high of $50.78.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.11. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 32.89% and a negative net margin of 2,381.82%. The company had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Avidity Biosciences

In other Avidity Biosciences news, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total transaction of $233,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,522.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Avidity Biosciences news, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total transaction of $233,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,522.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael F. Maclean sold 11,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $506,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,239,620. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,543 shares of company stock valued at $6,995,842. 3.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Privium Fund Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 25,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,805,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 11,291 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period.

About Avidity Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Featured Articles

