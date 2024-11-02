AXA (EPA:CS) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

AXA SA (EPA:CS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €33.39 ($36.29) and traded as high as €35.10 ($38.15). AXA shares last traded at €34.84 ($37.87), with a volume of 3,967,925 shares traded.

AXA Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €35.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of €33.41.

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through six segments: France; Europe; AXA XL; Asia, Africa & EME-LATAM; AXA Investment Managers; and Transversal & Other segments It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

