B. Riley Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Stock

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at B. Riley from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on JAKK. Maxim Group initiated coverage on JAKKS Pacific in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Small Cap Consu raised JAKKS Pacific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut JAKKS Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Shares of NASDAQ JAKK opened at $29.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.58. JAKKS Pacific has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $36.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.93 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 2.34.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.36. JAKKS Pacific had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $321.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JAKKS Pacific will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 40.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 212,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 60,977 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 35.7% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 25,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 375,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,272,000 after buying an additional 10,746 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 75.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 269,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after buying an additional 116,519 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 32.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 31,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 7,708 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, electronic products, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.

