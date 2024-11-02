Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Shares Sold by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALL. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Ball by 0.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Ball by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Ball by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in Ball by 17.0% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Ball by 0.4% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 46,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BALL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Ball from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Ball from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up from $76.00) on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.92.

Ball Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BALL opened at $59.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.01. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $47.56 and a 52 week high of $71.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 32.79%. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Ball’s payout ratio is 6.04%.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

