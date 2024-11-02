Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Price Target Raised to $74.00

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Hawaii has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $72.37 on Tuesday. Bank of Hawaii has a fifty-two week low of $51.07 and a fifty-two week high of $75.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.16.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $265.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.08%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Matthew Emerson sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $97,925.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,327.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the second quarter worth $106,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 5,508.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

