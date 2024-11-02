Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Stock

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CLX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.29.

Shares of CLX traded up $4.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.11. 2,296,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 56.84, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.48 and its 200-day moving average is $146.14. Clorox has a 52 week low of $121.76 and a 52 week high of $169.09.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.50. Clorox had a return on equity of 292.08% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clorox will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 170.04%.

In other news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $286,846.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,719.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 1,525.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,046,000 after buying an additional 61,576 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 72,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,032,000 after purchasing an additional 34,864 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 15.2% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 141,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,705,000 after purchasing an additional 18,687 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Clorox by 257.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 8,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Clorox by 32.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 267,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,524,000 after buying an additional 66,149 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

