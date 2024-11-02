Barclays Increases F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target to $246.00

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $214.00 to $246.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on FFIV. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on F5 from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of F5 from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of F5 from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of F5 from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.56.

Get F5 alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on FFIV

F5 Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $232.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.96. F5 has a 12-month low of $149.40 and a 12-month high of $250.46.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The network technology company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.43 million. F5 had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 20.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that F5 will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5 announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, October 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the network technology company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at F5

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.35, for a total transaction of $273,107.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,359,543.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total transaction of $130,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,825 shares in the company, valued at $6,492,007.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.35, for a total transaction of $273,107.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,359,543.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,702. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of F5

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of F5 by 17.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 862 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP increased its position in F5 by 27.8% in the third quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 1,536 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in F5 by 1.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 90,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $19,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in F5 by 10.0% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,057 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in F5 by 10.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 204,506 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $45,032,000 after purchasing an additional 18,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

F5 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.