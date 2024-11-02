Barclays Lowers CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Price Target to $201.00

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $229.00 to $201.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDW currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.71.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $188.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $220.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.72. The firm has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.03. CDW has a 1 year low of $187.73 and a 1 year high of $263.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.40.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. Analysts predict that CDW will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CDW by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,407,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,196,721,000 after buying an additional 714,393 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in CDW in the third quarter valued at about $158,300,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CDW by 225.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 881,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $225,491,000 after buying an additional 611,054 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CDW in the second quarter valued at about $79,549,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in CDW by 2,045.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 294,302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $65,877,000 after buying an additional 280,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

