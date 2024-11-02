Barclays Lowers Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target to $95.00

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Mizuho raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Wolfe Research cut Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Fortive in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.20.

NYSE:FTV opened at $71.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12. Fortive has a 1-year low of $64.69 and a 1-year high of $87.10.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fortive will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 14,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $1,049,657.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,281.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 6,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $508,141.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,433,135.73. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 14,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total value of $1,049,657.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,281.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 841,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in Fortive by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 8,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Fortive by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 27,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the first quarter valued at $201,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

