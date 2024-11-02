Barclays Raises Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target to $50.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RBLX. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roblox has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.55.

Roblox stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.44. 12,925,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,062,251. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. Roblox has a 12 month low of $29.55 and a 12 month high of $52.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.34.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. Roblox had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a negative return on equity of 1,283.93%. The firm had revenue of $919.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roblox will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roblox news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 12,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 342,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,706,240. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Roblox news, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 200,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $10,066,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,707,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,932,451.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 12,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 342,656 shares in the company, valued at $13,706,240. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 979,341 shares of company stock valued at $43,897,012 in the last three months. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 53,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 136,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

