Belden (NYSE:BDC) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.62-1.72 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $645-660 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $648.03 million. Belden also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 1.620-1.720 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BDC shares. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Belden from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Belden in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Belden from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.40.

Shares of BDC traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,461. Belden has a fifty-two week low of $60.54 and a fifty-two week high of $123.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.10. Belden had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $654.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Belden will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.26%.

In other Belden news, Director Nancy E. Calderon sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.98, for a total transaction of $239,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,444.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Brian Edward Anderson sold 6,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $658,615.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,298,001.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nancy E. Calderon sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.98, for a total value of $239,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,954 shares in the company, valued at $667,444.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,318 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,715. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

