Belden (NYSE:BDC) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.62-1.72 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $645-660 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $648.03 million. Belden also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 1.620-1.720 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on BDC. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Belden from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Belden from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Belden in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.40.

Shares of Belden stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,461. Belden has a 1-year low of $60.54 and a 1-year high of $123.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.96.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $654.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.63 million. Belden had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Belden will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is 4.26%.

In other news, SVP Brian Edward Anderson sold 6,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $658,615.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,298,001.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Brian Edward Anderson sold 6,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $658,615.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,298,001.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy E. Calderon sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.98, for a total transaction of $239,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,954 shares in the company, valued at $667,444.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,318 shares of company stock worth $1,020,715. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

