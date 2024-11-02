Benchmark Issues Positive Forecast for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Price

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price boosted by Benchmark from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.11.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN traded up $11.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $197.93. The stock had a trading volume of 99,687,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,329,359. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $136.47 and a 1-year high of $201.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $184.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.75.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,759,651.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,759,651.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,628,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,820,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,855 shares of company stock valued at $9,215,048 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,811,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $141,744,609,000 after acquiring an additional 14,724,687 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,982,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,689,968,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810,145 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,686,374 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,466,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,177 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,745,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,091,909,000 after acquiring an additional 289,532 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 56,666,183 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,221,446,000 after acquiring an additional 295,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

