Benchmark Reiterates Buy Rating for Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LBTYA. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Liberty Global from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Liberty Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $21.30 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.26.

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $20.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.63. Liberty Global has a 12-month low of $15.29 and a 12-month high of $21.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.17.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 63.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 110.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Liberty Global by 21,707.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

