Biechele Royce Advisors Buys 19,061 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Biechele Royce Advisors grew its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,061 shares during the period. Charles Schwab accounts for about 4.5% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $13,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,256,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 17.3% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at $521,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 630,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,586,000 after purchasing an additional 45,380 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $576,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 554,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,543,202.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $576,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 554,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,543,202.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total value of $4,521,259.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 60,619,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,396,116,784.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,465 shares of company stock worth $8,050,109 over the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target (down from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.94.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.2 %

Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,266,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,068,163. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $53.49 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The company has a market capitalization of $126.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 27.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 39.06%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

