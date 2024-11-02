Biechele Royce Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Biechele Royce Advisors reduced its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Schlumberger comprises approximately 1.3% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 297.9% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 204.2% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 393.5% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 90.6% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $2,514,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 211,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,880,160.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.97.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLB

Schlumberger Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SLB traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.76. The company had a trading volume of 12,605,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,131,746. The stock has a market cap of $56.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.19. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $38.66 and a fifty-two week high of $57.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.27 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 21.84%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 35.37%.

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.