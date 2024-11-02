Biechele Royce Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Biechele Royce Advisors reduced its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Schlumberger comprises approximately 1.3% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 297.9% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 204.2% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 393.5% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 90.6% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Schlumberger
In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $2,514,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 211,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,880,160.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Schlumberger Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of SLB traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.76. The company had a trading volume of 12,605,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,131,746. The stock has a market cap of $56.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.19. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $38.66 and a fifty-two week high of $57.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.27 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 21.84%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Schlumberger Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 35.37%.
About Schlumberger
Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.
