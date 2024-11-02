Binance Staked SOL (BNSOL) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.16 Million

Binance Staked SOL (BNSOL) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. One Binance Staked SOL token can now be bought for approximately $168.62 or 0.00242489 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Binance Staked SOL has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Binance Staked SOL has a market capitalization of $338.12 million and $3.16 million worth of Binance Staked SOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Binance Staked SOL

Binance Staked SOL’s launch date was September 10th, 2024. Binance Staked SOL’s total supply is 2,005,170 tokens. Binance Staked SOL’s official Twitter account is @binance. The official website for Binance Staked SOL is www.binance.com/en/solana-staking.

Buying and Selling Binance Staked SOL

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance Staked SOL (BNSOL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Binance Staked SOL has a current supply of 1,950,385.81902597. The last known price of Binance Staked SOL is 168.71362001 USD and is down -4.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $2,796,473.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.binance.com/en/solana-staking.”

