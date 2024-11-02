Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Bio-Path in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

Bio-Path Stock Up 8.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BPTH opened at $0.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.74. Bio-Path has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $13.69.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.38. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($10.60) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bio-Path will post -6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bio-Path

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bio-Path stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 97,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 4.66% of Bio-Path at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Path Company Profile

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nanoparticle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

