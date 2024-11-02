Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $204.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $285.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.38% from the company’s current price.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Biogen from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $292.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $292.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.83.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $173.79 on Thursday. Biogen has a 52-week low of $173.14 and a 52-week high of $268.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $192.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of -0.06.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.31. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen will post 16.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.22, for a total value of $88,018.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,633.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 15.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,570,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,573,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,068 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 19,722.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 358,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $695,870,000 after purchasing an additional 357,181 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Biogen by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 740,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,723,000 after purchasing an additional 207,835 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1,227.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 176,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,007,000 after buying an additional 162,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 27.2% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 570,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,024,000 after buying an additional 122,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

