Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $16.10-16.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $16.17. Biogen also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 16.100-16.600 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Biogen from $275.00 to $244.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Biogen from $292.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Biogen from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Biogen from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Biogen from $277.00 to $251.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.83.

Shares of Biogen stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $173.79. 1,456,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,134,143. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $192.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of -0.06. Biogen has a one year low of $173.14 and a one year high of $268.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 16.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Biogen will post 16.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.22, for a total transaction of $88,018.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,633.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

