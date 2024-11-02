Bion Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:BNET) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.39 and traded as low as $0.22. Bion Environmental Technologies shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 6,594 shares.
Bion Environmental Technologies Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $12.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.39.
Bion Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:BNET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter.
Bion Environmental Technologies Company Profile
Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc develops patented and proprietary technology that provides waste treatment and resource recovery solutions for concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Gen3Tech, a third-generation technology and business/technology platform, which remediates environmental problems and improve operational/resource efficiencies through recovering co-products from the CAFOs’ waste stream, including renewable energy, fertilizer products, and clean water.
