BitShares (BTS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.63 Million

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitShares has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. BitShares has a market cap of $4.63 million and approximately $61,626.72 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000471 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000317 BTC.

About BitShares

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

