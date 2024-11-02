BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BJRI. Benchmark lowered BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Friday.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, CEO C Bradford Richmond acquired 2,500 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.40 per share, with a total value of $73,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,007. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.0% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 20,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 10.8% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 29,089 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BJRI stock opened at $33.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $794.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.44. BJ’s Restaurants has a twelve month low of $26.25 and a twelve month high of $38.87.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.16). BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $325.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts under brand name Pizookie. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ’s Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

