Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold” Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.80.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $16.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.34. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $15.14 and a fifty-two week high of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.50 and a beta of 2.04.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 61.90%. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,042,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 219.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 165,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,187,000 after buying an additional 113,798 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,492,119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,923,000 after buying an additional 569,855 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $563,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $711,000.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.