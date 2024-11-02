BluePath Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

BluePath Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,549 shares during the quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. Scott Neal Inc. raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 277,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,425,000 after buying an additional 46,848 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 85,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after buying an additional 39,609 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 371.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 83,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after buying an additional 66,082 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,514,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,665,000 after buying an additional 90,925 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,553,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSA stock opened at $41.62 on Friday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $29.13 and a 1-year high of $49.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.77 and its 200 day moving average is $41.94. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.42). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $174.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 130.99%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $44.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

