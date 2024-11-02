BluePath Capital Management LLC Invests $859,000 in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,801 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Block by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,085,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $650,396,000 after buying an additional 3,163,975 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Block by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,670,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,672,000 after buying an additional 934,588 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Block by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,831,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,103,000 after buying an additional 795,000 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Block by 1,061.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 657,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,413,000 after buying an additional 601,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Block by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,096,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,107,712,000 after buying an additional 582,826 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

In other Block news, Director Roelof Botha bought 434,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.55 per share, with a total value of $25,000,007.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 434,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,000,007.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Block news, Director Roelof Botha bought 434,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.55 per share, with a total value of $25,000,007.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 434,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,000,007.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $30,940.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,715,608.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,214 shares of company stock valued at $1,637,932. Corporate insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SQ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Block from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. William Blair upgraded shares of Block to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Block from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on shares of Block in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.79.

Block Stock Performance

NYSE SQ opened at $72.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.95. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.78 and a 1 year high of $87.52.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. Block had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Block Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

