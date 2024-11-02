BluePath Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth about $487,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth approximately $866,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 98,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,523,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,182,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICE has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $169.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.93.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $187,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,666,400. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total transaction of $326,799.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 44,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,108.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $187,360.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,666,400. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,259 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ICE opened at $154.64 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.91 and a 12 month high of $167.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.98 and its 200-day moving average is $148.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.55. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.55%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

