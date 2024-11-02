BluePath Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

BluePath Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,828,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $461,930,000 after acquiring an additional 579,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,695,361 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $449,175,000 after buying an additional 170,464 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,675,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,671,000 after buying an additional 600,554 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,065,083 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $101,886,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 912,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LYB stock opened at $86.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.10. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $85.64 and a one year high of $107.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.07.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.15). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LYB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LYB

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.