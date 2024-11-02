BMO Capital Markets Raises Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Price Target to $20.00

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Laureate Education from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Laureate Education Stock Down 1.6 %

LAUR traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.90. The stock had a trading volume of 591,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,416. Laureate Education has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $18.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.82.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $368.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.80 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Laureate Education will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Laureate Education

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Laureate Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Laureate Education in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Laureate Education by 24.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Laureate Education during the third quarter valued at $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

