BMO Capital Markets Reiterates Outperform Rating for Roblox (NYSE:RBLX)

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $62.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $56.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RBLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Roblox in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Roblox from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.55.

RBLX stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,925,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,062,251. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.34. Roblox has a 12 month low of $29.55 and a 12 month high of $52.65.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $919.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,283.93% and a negative net margin of 30.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Roblox will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total value of $10,066,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,707,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,932,451.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 200,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $10,066,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,707,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,932,451.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $25,645.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 276,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,994,961.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 979,341 shares of company stock worth $43,897,012 over the last quarter. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Roblox in the third quarter valued at $27,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the second quarter worth about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 132.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Roblox by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

