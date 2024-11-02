BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Stock Holdings Increased by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,574,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,787 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in BrightSpire Capital were worth $25,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BRSP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,353,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,353,000 after purchasing an additional 873,407 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 0.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,588,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,054,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,067,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,084,000 after buying an additional 275,175 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 557,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 70,752 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 455,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 42,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

BrightSpire Capital Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of BRSP traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.82. 1,072,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,994. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $760.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.89. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $8.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BRSP shares. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a report on Friday, July 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

BrightSpire Capital Profile

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.

