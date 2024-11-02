Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Holdings Raised by Keystone Financial Planning Inc.

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,098 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up approximately 2.5% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $8,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at $25,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,168.1% during the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.7% during the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of BMY opened at $54.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $39.35 and a 1-year high of $56.20. The stock has a market cap of $110.17 billion, a PE ratio of -16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.58.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.26 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently -73.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.08.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

