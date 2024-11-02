Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by AM Investment Strategies LLC

AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 85,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,960 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises about 1.1% of AM Investment Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,168.1% in the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on BMY. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 2.6 %

BMY traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.32. 12,894,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,484,395. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $56.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $110.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.66, a PEG ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.58.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -73.62%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

