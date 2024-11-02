Brokerages Set AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Price Target at $42.44

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.11.

A number of research firms have commented on ATRC. UBS Group raised their price target on AtriCure from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on AtriCure from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AtriCure from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on AtriCure from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get AtriCure alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AtriCure

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AtriCure

In other news, Director Maggie Yuen sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $84,245.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,907.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATRC. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,522 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 733.3% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,743 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AtriCure Price Performance

NASDAQ ATRC opened at $33.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 2.93. AtriCure has a 1-year low of $18.94 and a 1-year high of $43.00.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 8.14% and a negative net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $115.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. AtriCure’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AtriCure will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About AtriCure

(Get Free Report

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.