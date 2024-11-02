Brokerages Set Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Target Price at $242.82

Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $246.28.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COIN shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coinbase Global

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.98, for a total transaction of $2,099,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,739,260.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.25, for a total value of $1,025,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,150,716.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.98, for a total transaction of $2,099,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,739,260.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,687 shares of company stock valued at $14,908,594. Corporate insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,908,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 454.3% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 40,556 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $10,752,000 after buying an additional 33,240 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,703 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 5,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 122.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ COIN opened at $182.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Coinbase Global has a one year low of $80.81 and a one year high of $283.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 3.35.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business’s revenue was up 104.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.