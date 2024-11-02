Brokerages Set Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target at $45.29

Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBGGet Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HUBG. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Hub Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hub Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Hub Group by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 35,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 18,023 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 111.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 22,542 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Hub Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 509.7% during the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 25,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 21,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Hub Group by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 104,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after acquiring an additional 52,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Hub Group stock opened at $43.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.88. Hub Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.38 and a fifty-two week high of $48.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.44.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBGGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $986.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Hub Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.41%.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

