Brokerages Set Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target at $45.29

Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HUBG. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Hub Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hub Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hub Group

Hub Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Hub Group by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 35,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 18,023 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 111.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 22,542 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Hub Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 509.7% during the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 25,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 21,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Hub Group by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 104,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after acquiring an additional 52,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group stock opened at $43.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.88. Hub Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.38 and a fifty-two week high of $48.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.44.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $986.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Hub Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.41%.

About Hub Group

(Get Free Report

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.