Brokerages Set Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Target Price at $152.25

Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $151.62.

H has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $151.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $161.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Hyatt Hotels

Insider Activity at Hyatt Hotels

Institutional Trading of Hyatt Hotels

In related news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 51,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.77, for a total value of $7,696,380.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 623,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,389,982.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after acquiring an additional 11,994 shares during the last quarter. III Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter valued at approximately $871,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 165.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 53,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,601,000 after acquiring an additional 33,603 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 55,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,864,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 39,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 9,559 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

NYSE H opened at $145.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.93. Hyatt Hotels has a twelve month low of $96.77 and a twelve month high of $162.24.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.47%.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.