Brokerages Set Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) PT at $82.40

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.40.

STNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Scorpio Tankers to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on STNG

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Stock Up 0.2 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STNG. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 5.9% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 320.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter valued at about $279,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 37.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 88,827 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,356,000 after purchasing an additional 23,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter valued at about $596,000. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STNG stock opened at $58.39 on Friday. Scorpio Tankers has a 12 month low of $52.68 and a 12 month high of $84.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The shipping company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.14. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 52.40% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $267.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scorpio Tankers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

About Scorpio Tankers

(Get Free Report

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.