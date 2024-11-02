BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the September 30th total of 2,170,000 shares. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in BRP by 350.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in BRP by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dnca Finance purchased a new stake in BRP in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in BRP during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRP during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000.

BRP Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of DOOO stock opened at $49.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 2.06. BRP has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $77.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.32 and its 200 day moving average is $64.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.32.

BRP Announces Dividend

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. BRP had a return on equity of 79.58% and a net margin of 2.78%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BRP will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.152 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DOOO. UBS Group lowered their price objective on BRP from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. National Bank Financial cut shares of BRP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Scotiabank lowered shares of BRP from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Desjardins cut shares of BRP from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on BRP from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

Featured Stories

