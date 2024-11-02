BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD) CEO Gary Copperud Purchases 10,000 Shares

BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Free Report) CEO Gary Copperud acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $17,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,005,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,708,741.40. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Gary Copperud also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 17th, Gary Copperud bought 5,000 shares of BT Brands stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $8,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Gary Copperud purchased 104 shares of BT Brands stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $161.20.

On Monday, October 7th, Gary Copperud bought 1,166 shares of BT Brands stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,807.30.

On Monday, September 23rd, Gary Copperud acquired 40 shares of BT Brands stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $60.00.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Gary Copperud bought 7 shares of BT Brands stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.29 per share, for a total transaction of $9.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTBD opened at $1.71 on Friday. BT Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $3.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day moving average is $1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 million, a PE ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 0.52.

BT Brands ( NASDAQ:BTBD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. BT Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.45% and a negative net margin of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $4.11 million for the quarter.

BT Brands, Inc owns and operates fast-food restaurants in the north central region of United States. The company operates Burger Time restaurants located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and a Dairy Queen franchise in Ham Lake, Minnesota. Its Burger Time restaurants provide various burgers and other food products, such as chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, chicken chunks, side dishes, and soft drinks; and Dairy Queen restaurant offers burgers, chicken, sides, ice cream and other desserts, and various beverages.

