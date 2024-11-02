Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the September 30th total of 2,920,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $4,610,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,650,775.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Builders FirstSource

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 796.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 26.5% in the third quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 90,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,546,000 after acquiring an additional 18,964 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 3.2% in the third quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 59,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 0.4 %

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $172.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.68. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $119.99 and a one year high of $214.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.05%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $182.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $193.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.35.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

