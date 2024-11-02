CacheTech Inc. Acquires 6,332 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

CacheTech Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the period. CacheTech Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,496,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,620,000 after purchasing an additional 298,003 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,968,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,545,000 after purchasing an additional 215,886 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,259,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,358,000 after purchasing an additional 194,624 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,186,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,569,000 after purchasing an additional 59,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,140,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,254,000 after purchasing an additional 323,386 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.97. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

