CacheTech Inc. Has $8.60 Million Stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

CacheTech Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 99,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,711 shares during the period. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.8% of CacheTech Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. CacheTech Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SMIN. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period.

Shares of SMIN stock opened at $83.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.74. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $55.12. The company has a market capitalization of $996 million, a P/E ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.46.

The iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of the bottom 14% of companies traded on Indian stock markets. SMIN was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

