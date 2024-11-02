CacheTech Inc. Purchases Shares of 35,400 SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

CacheTech Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 35,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,778,000. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF accounts for 0.8% of CacheTech Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 261.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the third quarter worth $89,000.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of RWR stock opened at $102.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.80. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a one year low of $80.76 and a one year high of $109.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

