CacheTech Inc. Sells 3,842 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

CacheTech Inc. cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,024 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,842 shares during the quarter. CacheTech Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 624,994,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,999,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588,539 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,076,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,549,375,000 after buying an additional 5,592,123 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 60,109,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,148,689,000 after buying an additional 1,569,374 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.0% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 51,558,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $985,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 30,092,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,070,000 after acquiring an additional 315,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Daiwa America raised AT&T to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $22.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.47 and a 200 day moving average of $19.31. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.46 and a 1 year high of $22.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $30.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.24%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

