Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. cut its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,143 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $4,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,940,556 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,763,496,000 after acquiring an additional 437,101 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,085,526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,205,582,000 after acquiring an additional 459,603 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,509,136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $772,187,000 after acquiring an additional 43,654 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 10.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,195,714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $675,731,000 after acquiring an additional 209,301 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 7.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,040,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $636,172,000 after buying an additional 145,351 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.17.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $282.09 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $241.29 and a one year high of $328.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $267.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.02.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.20. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.24, for a total value of $414,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,444,888.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.24, for a total value of $414,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,444,888.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.91, for a total transaction of $2,659,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,278,485.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,697 shares of company stock valued at $7,555,216. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

